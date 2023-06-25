Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) PT Lowered to C$6.50 at Raymond James

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from C$19.00 to C$6.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SDE. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Spartan Delta from C$20.00 to C$6.75 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank cut their price target on Spartan Delta from C$20.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Spartan Delta from C$18.00 to C$6.25 in a report on Wednesday. CIBC cut their price target on Spartan Delta from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Cormark cut their price target on Spartan Delta from C$21.00 to C$18.15 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Spartan Delta has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$11.17.

Spartan Delta Price Performance

Shares of SDE opened at C$4.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$807.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$14.53 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.94. Spartan Delta has a 52 week low of C$4.67 and a 52 week high of C$16.66.

Spartan Delta Cuts Dividend

Spartan Delta ( TSE:SDE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$316.21 million during the quarter. Spartan Delta had a return on equity of 55.76% and a net margin of 54.05%. As a group, analysts forecast that Spartan Delta will post 0.9947507 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

Spartan Delta Company Profile

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canada. Its assets are located in Montney and Deep Basin. The company was formerly known as Return Energy Inc and changed its name to Spartan Delta Corp. in May 2020. Spartan Delta Corp.

