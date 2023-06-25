SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Bought by Signet Financial Management LLC

Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,793 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,967 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $4,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 71,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 57,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 9,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter.

SPDW traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,314,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,261,216. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.84. The stock has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $25.13 and a twelve month high of $33.80.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

