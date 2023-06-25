SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Stake Decreased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,418,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248,969 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 1.04% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $41,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTS opened at $28.86 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $28.63 and a 12 month high of $29.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.03.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

