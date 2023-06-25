SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) Shares Sold by Carlson Capital Management

Carlson Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,454 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital Management owned approximately 0.30% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $2,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $79,000.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF stock opened at $29.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $682.18 million, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.75. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $25.08 and a 12 month high of $32.45.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

