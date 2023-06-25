Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Purchases 7,830 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA increased its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 39.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,920 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,830 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on MDT. Morgan Stanley upgraded Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays upgraded Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.53.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of MDT stock opened at $87.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.98 and a 200 day moving average of $82.86. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $75.76 and a 1 year high of $95.60.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.87%.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.