Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Reduces Stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA decreased its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 97.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,436 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHR opened at $49.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.06 and a 200 day moving average of $49.96. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $48.09 and a 1-year high of $52.62.

About Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

