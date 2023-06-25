Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Rating Increased to Outperform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $190.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $111.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $110.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $146.20.

Spotify Technology Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPOT opened at $157.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.46 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $146.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.81. Spotify Technology has a 1-year low of $69.29 and a 1-year high of $160.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 33.54% and a negative net margin of 6.49%. Sell-side analysts expect that Spotify Technology will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPOT. SRS Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Spotify Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $294,683,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,027,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 140.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,694,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,358,000 after buying an additional 990,485 shares in the last quarter. Technology Crossover Management XI Ltd. acquired a new position in Spotify Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $127,271,000. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 3,925,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,848,000 after buying an additional 890,000 shares in the last quarter. 55.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

