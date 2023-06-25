Stephens Increases nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Price Target to $34.00

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Stephens from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of nCino from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of nCino from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of nCino from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. 888 reiterated a reiterates rating on shares of nCino in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of nCino in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, nCino presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $33.08.

nCino stock opened at $30.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.83. nCino has a 1-year low of $19.58 and a 1-year high of $39.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.01 and a beta of 0.33.

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. nCino had a negative net margin of 19.47% and a negative return on equity of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $113.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.50 million. On average, analysts expect that nCino will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Joshua L. Glover sold 72,851 shares of nCino stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $1,744,052.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 320,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,669,729.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joshua L. Glover sold 72,851 shares of nCino stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $1,744,052.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 320,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,669,729.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory Orenstein sold 1,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total transaction of $39,202.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,356,232.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 112,779 shares of company stock valued at $2,705,454. Insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NCNO. State of Wyoming lifted its position in nCino by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in nCino by 62.5% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in nCino by 56.9% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in nCino by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in nCino by 218.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. 94.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a secure cloud-based solution, which empowers bank employees and leaders with true insight into the bank through an end-to-end platform that spans business lines and combines customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting capabilities.

