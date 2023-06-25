Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA)

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PBA. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $50.20.

Shares of NYSE PBA opened at $30.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.46. Pembina Pipeline has a 52-week low of $29.59 and a 52-week high of $38.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.03. The stock has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.28.

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Rating ) (TSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 26.15%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.493 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.54%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is 52.13%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Pembina Pipeline by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 897 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 51.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

