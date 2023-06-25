StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Spark Networks from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st.

Spark Networks Trading Down 61.9 %

LOV opened at $0.28 on Wednesday. Spark Networks has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $3.85. The company has a market cap of $735,000.00, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.85 and its 200-day moving average is $0.89.

Institutional Trading of Spark Networks

Spark Networks ( NYSE:LOV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. Spark Networks had a negative return on equity of 223.29% and a negative net margin of 22.92%. The company had revenue of $41.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.73 million. Equities research analysts predict that Spark Networks will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its holdings in Spark Networks by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 2,581,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Spark Networks by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 512,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 254,861 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Spark Networks by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 336,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 30,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Spark Networks by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,531,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 728,500 shares during the last quarter.

About Spark Networks

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications in the he United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, and France. It focuses on 40+ age demographic and faith-based affiliations. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, and SilverSingles brands.

