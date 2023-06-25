StockNews.com Downgrades Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on OCUL. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $12.50.

NASDAQ:OCUL opened at $4.87 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.01. The company has a market capitalization of $377.55 million, a PE ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.53. Ocular Therapeutix has a 1-year low of $2.57 and a 1-year high of $7.96.

Ocular Therapeutix ( NASDAQ:OCUL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $13.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 213.57% and a negative net margin of 171.85%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ocular Therapeutix will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OCUL. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,080,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,207,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 537.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 510,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 430,705 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 9,659.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 318,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 315,567 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 881.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 342,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 307,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.29% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

