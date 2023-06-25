StockNews.com Downgrades Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) to Hold

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

PH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $405.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $413.00 to $440.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $322.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $411.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.08.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $370.12 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin has a 12 month low of $235.69 and a 12 month high of $377.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $337.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $327.36. The company has a market cap of $47.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.49.

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.92. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.83 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin will post 20.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP William R. Bowman sold 2,403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.65, for a total value of $859,432.95. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,988,512.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP William R. Bowman sold 2,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.65, for a total transaction of $859,432.95. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,152 shares in the company, valued at $3,988,512.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 1,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $620,821.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,928,817.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,526 shares of company stock valued at $11,618,868 over the last 90 days. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Parker-Hannifin

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,098,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,447,056,000 after purchasing an additional 116,630 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 16.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,702,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,244,593,000 after buying an additional 511,658 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 55.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,208,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,078,570,000 after buying an additional 1,138,583 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,637,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $884,432,000 after buying an additional 58,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,025,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $573,799,000 after buying an additional 6,323 shares in the last quarter. 81.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Stories

