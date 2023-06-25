StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

MediciNova Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of MNOV stock opened at $2.33 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.25. MediciNova has a one year low of $1.89 and a one year high of $2.73.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. On average, research analysts expect that MediciNova will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of MediciNova

MediciNova Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNOV. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MediciNova during the 4th quarter worth about $549,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in MediciNova in the 4th quarter worth about $367,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in MediciNova in the 4th quarter worth about $137,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in MediciNova by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 110,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 35,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in MediciNova in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological and other disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

