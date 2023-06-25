StockNews.com Lowers Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

ITW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. 3M reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $227.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $228.21.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

ITW stock opened at $242.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $233.20 and a 200-day moving average of $231.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Illinois Tool Works has a 12 month low of $173.52 and a 12 month high of $253.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 92.13%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 52.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total value of $1,297,822.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,970.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,653,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 5,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 77.6% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 13,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.