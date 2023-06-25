StockNews.com Lowers Insperity (NYSE:NSP) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. 22nd Century Group reissued a maintains rating on shares of Insperity in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Insperity from $131.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Insperity from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a maintains rating on shares of Insperity in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Insperity has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $129.00.

Shares of NYSE:NSP opened at $116.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Insperity has a 52-week low of $94.34 and a 52-week high of $131.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This is a positive change from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.10%.

In other news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 12,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total transaction of $1,354,696.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 537,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,243,018.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 12,302 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total value of $1,354,696.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 537,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,243,018.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.15, for a total value of $780,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,611,099.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,301 shares of company stock worth $2,878,438 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Insperity in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Insperity by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Insperity during the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. It offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

