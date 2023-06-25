Stonnington Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Stonnington Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,469,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,847,000 after purchasing an additional 37,317 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 340.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,033,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,959,000 after buying an additional 1,571,739 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,026,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,391,000 after acquiring an additional 41,987 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,884,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,558,000 after acquiring an additional 6,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,679,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,875,000 after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Performance

NYSE H opened at $107.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.36. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 52-week low of $71.67 and a 52-week high of $125.07.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.06). Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $139.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $113.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.88.

Insider Transactions at Hyatt Hotels

In other news, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $684,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,753,678. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

