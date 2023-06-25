Stonnington Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Stonnington Group LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 238.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,630 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 13,830 shares during the quarter. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Shopify by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 23,836 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 4,735 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Shopify during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,503,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter worth $101,000. 58.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SHOP. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Shopify from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group raised shares of Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.20.

SHOP stock opened at $63.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.89. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $67.36.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

