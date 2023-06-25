Stonnington Group LLC Decreases Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Stonnington Group LLC lessened its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,915 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,099,195 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,007,991,000 after acquiring an additional 25,997 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 95,518.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,028,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $746,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025,065 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,724,821 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $671,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,666 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,546,214 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $627,438,000 after buying an additional 638,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $537,007,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NSC. Argus cut shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $243.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $177.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $226.00 to $257.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.48.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

NSC stock opened at $218.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.42. The firm has a market cap of $49.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $196.33 and a 1 year high of $264.22.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 41.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total transaction of $419,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,423,545.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

