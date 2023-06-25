Stonnington Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Stonnington Group LLC cut its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,137 shares during the quarter. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 363,258,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,349,737,000 after buying an additional 3,864,004 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 301,952,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,915,357,000 after buying an additional 4,994,047 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,570,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,685,693,000 after buying an additional 885,816 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,101,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,031,669,000 after buying an additional 10,722,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,894,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,820,308,000 after buying an additional 447,835 shares during the last quarter. 68.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, HSBC cut their price objective on Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.67.

In other Coca-Cola news, CMO Manuel Arroyo sold 734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $46,535.60. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 114,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,264,372. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total value of $16,104,880.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 184,563 shares in the company, valued at $11,743,743.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Manuel Arroyo sold 734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $46,535.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 114,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,264,372. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 420,786 shares of company stock valued at $26,886,224. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola stock opened at $61.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $54.01 and a 52 week high of $65.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.69. The firm has a market cap of $264.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.55.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 22.69%. The company had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 80.70%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

