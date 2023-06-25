Stonnington Group LLC Has $1.93 Million Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Stonnington Group LLC lowered its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 15,494 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth about $1,008,286,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $588,789,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 11,443.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,179,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $276,889,000 after buying an additional 5,134,518 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,655,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $676,547,000 after buying an additional 2,752,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at $138,794,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total transaction of $309,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 213,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,581,803.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Schlumberger stock opened at $46.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.77. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $30.65 and a one year high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.60.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.44.

Schlumberger Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Stories

