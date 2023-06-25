Stonnington Group LLC Has $3.45 Million Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Stonnington Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,570 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing makes up 0.9% of Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Rebalance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 78.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

ADP opened at $213.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.54. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $201.46 and a one year high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 18.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 63.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on ADP. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $278.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.25.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

