Stonnington Group LLC Sells 660 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Stonnington Group LLC lessened its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,086 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. ResMed comprises 1.5% of Stonnington Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $5,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in ResMed by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. ING Groep NV bought a new position in ResMed in the 4th quarter worth about $4,648,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in ResMed by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of ResMed by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 52,361 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,898,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 11,512 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,396,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

RMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho began coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on ResMed in a report on Monday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ResMed presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.43.

ResMed Stock Performance

Shares of RMD stock opened at $215.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $202.04 and a 52 week high of $247.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $223.48 and a 200 day moving average of $219.08.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The company’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 29.98%.

Insider Activity at ResMed

In other ResMed news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.23, for a total value of $327,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,223,810.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.23, for a total transaction of $327,345.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,672 shares in the company, valued at $20,223,810.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.23, for a total transaction of $1,272,505.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,966,087. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,451 shares of company stock valued at $7,332,159. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ResMed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.