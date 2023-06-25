Strong Tower Advisory Services Acquires 196 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,337 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Lululemon Athletica accounts for 2.0% of Strong Tower Advisory Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $3,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,628 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,625 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,063 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 104,128 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,361,000 after purchasing an additional 5,726 shares during the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica Trading Down 1.0 %

LULU stock opened at $374.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.56 billion, a PE ratio of 50.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.40. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $258.79 and a 12-month high of $389.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $368.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $337.96.

Insider Activity at Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.31. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.94% and a net margin of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total value of $6,278,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,539,324. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on LULU. UBS Group raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $335.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.22.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the business of designing, distributing, and retailing technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The company was founded by Dennis James Wilson in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.