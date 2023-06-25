Strong Tower Advisory Services Boosts Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LHX. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.00.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $191.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $189.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.89. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.55 and a 1 year high of $255.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.36 billion, a PE ratio of 40.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.01). L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.20%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

