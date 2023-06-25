Strong Tower Advisory Services Has $382,000 Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Strong Tower Advisory Services decreased its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,679 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in Amphenol were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 95,441.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,868,807 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,055,971,000 after purchasing an additional 13,854,291 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at $653,884,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Amphenol by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,811,475 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $823,186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310,939 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Amphenol by 80.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,605,904 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $241,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,149,848 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,077,370,000 after acquiring an additional 795,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APH opened at $80.19 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $61.78 and a 52 week high of $82.86. The firm has a market cap of $47.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 27.18%.

In other Amphenol news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 184,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total value of $13,746,747.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on APH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amphenol has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.33.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

