Strong Tower Advisory Services Increases Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in American Water Works were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 1.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 104,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,592,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 44.7% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 46,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,001,000 after buying an additional 14,252 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 205,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,354,000 after buying an additional 13,506 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. 84.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works Trading Down 1.8 %

AWK opened at $145.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $146.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.68. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $122.77 and a one year high of $162.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.71.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $938.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.84 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.7075 per share. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AWK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael Marberry purchased 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $142.35 per share, for a total transaction of $199,290.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,851.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Profile

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.