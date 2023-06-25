Strong Tower Advisory Services Increases Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in KLA were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 98.9% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 255,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,363,000 after acquiring an additional 25,767 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,231,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 1,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total value of $775,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,344,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 1,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total value of $775,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,344,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 1,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $691,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,958 shares in the company, valued at $9,983,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,606 shares of company stock valued at $11,430,333 in the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KLA Price Performance

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $456.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $420.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $401.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.54. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $250.20 and a 1-year high of $482.20.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.30 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 167.59% and a net margin of 33.01%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 24.88 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. KLA’s payout ratio is 21.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KLAC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on KLA in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. KGI Securities downgraded KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC downgraded KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on KLA from $505.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KLA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $400.53.

KLA Profile

(Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

Read More

