Strong Tower Advisory Services Sells 327 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Strong Tower Advisory Services trimmed its position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,895 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. Louisiana-Pacific comprises approximately 1.4% of Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Strong Tower Advisory Services owned about 0.07% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $2,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,246 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 6,582 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $549,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 880 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 369,899 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $21,898,000 after purchasing an additional 65,500 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LPX has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. TD Securities upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Louisiana-Pacific has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.75.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Performance

LPX opened at $67.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.15. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $48.20 and a 1 year high of $73.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.27. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 37.43% and a net margin of 19.05%. The firm had revenue of $584.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 12.06%.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through: Siding, Oriented Strand Board, and South America. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

