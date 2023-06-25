Substratum (SUB) Hits 1-Day Volume of $7.06

Substratum (SUB) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 25th. Over the last week, Substratum has traded down 16.2% against the dollar. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $144,917.85 and approximately $7.06 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004866 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00017180 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00019247 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00013968 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,457.90 or 1.00036546 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Substratum Token Profile

Substratum (SUB) is a token. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00033379 USD and is up 36.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $6.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

