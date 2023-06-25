Sui (SUI) 24-Hour Volume Tops $172.46 Million

Sui (SUI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 25th. Sui has a total market capitalization of $463.68 million and $172.46 million worth of Sui was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Sui has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. One Sui token can currently be bought for $0.77 or 0.00002503 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Sui

Sui’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 604,047,436 tokens. Sui’s official Twitter account is @mysten_labs. Sui’s official website is sui.io/#.

Sui Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sui (SUI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the SUI platform. Sui has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 604,047,436 in circulation. The last known price of Sui is 0.76202108 USD and is down -3.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 125 active market(s) with $169,687,541.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sui.io/#.”

