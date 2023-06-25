Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,246 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,541 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 0.6% of Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $59.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $47.91 and a 1 year high of $62.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.52.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

