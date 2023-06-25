Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $2.32 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 1.7% of Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Park National Corp OH acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Arkos Global Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 194.6% in the fourth quarter. Arkos Global Advisors now owns 12,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after buying an additional 8,253 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 375.0% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $250.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $66.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $247.92 and its 200-day moving average is $250.39. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $217.39 and a one year high of $272.95.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

