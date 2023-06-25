Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $231,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pachira Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,288,000. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $611,000. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 1,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 6,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 166.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,366,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $292,654,000 after purchasing an additional 854,044 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $269.25 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $202.05 and a 1-year high of $275.91. The company has a market capitalization of $69.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.40.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

