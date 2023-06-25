Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $27.58 Million Stock Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 551,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,443 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises 19.6% of Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $27,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $50.33 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $43.67 and a 1 year high of $52.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

