SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

SuperCom Price Performance

SPCB stock opened at $1.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.41, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 4.37. SuperCom has a one year low of $0.94 and a one year high of $4.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.63.

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. SuperCom had a negative return on equity of 30.61% and a negative net margin of 31.24%. The company had revenue of $6.38 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SuperCom

SuperCom Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SuperCom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $673,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SuperCom by 126.2% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 90,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 50,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of SuperCom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 11.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company operates in three segments: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity, and Cyber Security. It offers MAGNA, a platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

