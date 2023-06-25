SVB Securities Downgrades DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) to Market Perform

SVB Securities lowered shares of DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen began coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of DICE Therapeutics from $38.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of DICE Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Guggenheim cut shares of DICE Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DICE Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.60.

DICE Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of DICE stock opened at $46.70 on Wednesday. DICE Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $14.41 and a 52-week high of $46.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -21.42 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.53.

Insider Activity at DICE Therapeutics

DICE Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DICE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.05. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DICE Therapeutics will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DICE Therapeutics news, major shareholder Northpond Ventures Gp, Llc sold 2,492,871 shares of DICE Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $115,918,501.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 166,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,732,624.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 151,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.48 per share, with a total value of $4,153,107.36. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,561,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,297,928.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Northpond Ventures Gp, Llc sold 2,492,871 shares of DICE Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $115,918,501.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,732,624.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,655,831 shares of company stock worth $121,811,510. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DICE Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICE Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 302.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of DICE Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $88,000.

DICE Therapeutics Company Profile

DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions as effectively as systemic biologics.

Further Reading

