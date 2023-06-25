Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Research Coverage Started at B. Riley

B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TBLA. TheStreet downgraded shares of Taboola.com from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Taboola.com from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Taboola.com from $2.25 to $3.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Taboola.com from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $4.69.

NASDAQ:TBLA opened at $3.19 on Thursday. Taboola.com has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $4.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.01. The company has a market capitalization of $950.46 million, a PE ratio of -21.27 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Taboola.com ( NASDAQ:TBLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Taboola.com had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a positive return on equity of 0.31%. The company had revenue of $327.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.40 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Taboola.com will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Taboola.com news, CFO Stephen C. Walker acquired 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.63 per share, for a total transaction of $197,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,125,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,961,327.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Stephen C. Walker bought 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.63 per share, for a total transaction of $197,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,125,980 shares in the company, valued at $2,961,327.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Lior Golan sold 9,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $29,478.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 2,545,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,635,873. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,951 shares of company stock worth $41,865 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Taboola.com by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 137,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taboola.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Taboola.com by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 851,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,394,000 after buying an additional 127,139 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taboola.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, DC Investments Management LLC grew its holdings in Taboola.com by 127.7% during the 1st quarter. DC Investments Management LLC now owns 587,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after buying an additional 329,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.77% of the company’s stock.

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

