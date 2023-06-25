Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stock Position Lifted by Aprio Wealth Management LLC

Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,703 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Target

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,491. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Target Stock Performance

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $177.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $182.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Target has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.10.

Shares of Target stock opened at $131.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $60.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.03. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $125.08 and a 12 month high of $183.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.59%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

