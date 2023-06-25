Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Has $86.97 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 41.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,806,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 530,828 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises about 28.3% of Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $86,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of SPLG opened at $50.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.41 and a 200 day moving average of $47.70. The company has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $40.92 and a 52-week high of $52.31.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.