Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Purchases 2,574 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 0.6% of Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. KC Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 29,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VONG opened at $69.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.06. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $51.98 and a one year high of $71.11.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.1298 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd.

(Get Rating)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.