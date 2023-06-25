Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.75.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 19,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 175,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 75,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 48,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.69% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Price Performance

NYSE:TEVA opened at $7.62 on Friday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a one year low of $6.78 and a one year high of $11.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.04.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 10.73% and a positive return on equity of 27.58%. Research analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

