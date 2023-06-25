Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Purchased by Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TXN opened at $167.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $170.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 4.04. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $144.46 and a 12-month high of $186.30.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 56.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 55.73%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TXN. Bank of America lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.57.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

