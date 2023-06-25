Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $113.47.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $133.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total value of $654,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,567,513. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $287,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,904,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total value of $654,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,567,513. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,987 shares of company stock valued at $1,325,639 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 275,512 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,058,000 after acquiring an additional 12,555 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,166,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 160,384 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,587,000 after purchasing an additional 9,790 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,317,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,095,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $108.81 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse has a 1 year low of $71.95 and a 1 year high of $116.72. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.89 and a 200-day moving average of $104.69.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is currently 52.76%.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Featured Stories

