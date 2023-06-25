The Andersons, Inc. (ANDE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 on July 24th

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.185 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, July 24th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th.

Andersons has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 25 years. Andersons has a payout ratio of 24.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Andersons to earn $2.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.74 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.3%.

Andersons Price Performance

ANDE stock opened at $45.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Andersons has a 52-week low of $29.35 and a 52-week high of $46.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Andersons ( NASDAQ:ANDE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Andersons had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Andersons will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ANDE. Roth Mkm began coverage on Andersons in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Andersons in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Andersons

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Andersons by 4.6% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 6,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Andersons by 10.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Andersons by 1.5% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Andersons by 1.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Andersons by 30.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

About Andersons

About Andersons

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Plant Nutrient. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, and corn oil.

Featured Stories

