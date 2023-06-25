The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Stake Boosted by LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,455 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Boeing were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BA. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.60.

Insider Activity at Boeing

Boeing Price Performance

In related news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BA stock opened at $205.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.05. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $120.99 and a twelve month high of $223.91.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.75) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

