The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Position Lessened by Prentice Wealth Management LLC

Prentice Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,262 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for 0.8% of Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $759,531,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,936,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,038,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,350 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 168,772.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,244,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $427,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,852 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,298,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $428,474,000 after purchasing an additional 479,032 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 197.1% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 473,887 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $162,723,000 after purchasing an additional 314,382 shares during the period. 76.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

GS opened at $314.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $104.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.41. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $277.84 and a 1 year high of $389.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $330.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $341.05.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.14 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.76 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $495.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $389.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.10, for a total transaction of $1,267,875.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 21,366 shares in the company, valued at $7,223,844.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.10, for a total transaction of $1,267,875.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 21,366 shares in the company, valued at $7,223,844.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.66, for a total value of $1,012,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,052 shares in the company, valued at $5,082,458.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,833,500 shares of company stock worth $646,620,506 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

