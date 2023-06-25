The Sandbox (SAND) Trading 11.8% Higher Over Last Week

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 25th. In the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. The Sandbox has a market cap of $802.02 million and approximately $72.78 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Sandbox token can currently be bought for approximately $0.43 or 0.00001416 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox Profile

The Sandbox’s genesis date was October 29th, 2019. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,869,731,926 tokens. The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game. The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en. The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @thesandboxgame and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling The Sandbox

According to CryptoCompare, “SAND is a decentralized cryptocurrency token created on the Ethereum blockchain and used as the native currency of The Sandbox, a gaming platform where users create, own, rent, and monetize their virtual worlds and experiences. It is used to purchase land and other resources on the platform, as well as to reward players, developers, and content creators for their contributions to the platform. It was created by Pixowl and Animoca Brands, leveraging their respective expertise in game development and blockchain technology.”

