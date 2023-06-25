The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.29.

SMG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Performance

NYSE:SMG opened at $57.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.82, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 1.63. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 1-year low of $39.06 and a 1-year high of $90.01.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.58. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 16.57% and a positive return on equity of 81.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.03 earnings per share. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -23.55%.

Insider Transactions at Scotts Miracle-Gro

In other news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $1,675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,053,233. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 27.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Scotts Miracle-Gro

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMG. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 5,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 69.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company is involved in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products comprising water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

