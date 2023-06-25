Threshold Price Tops $0.0237 on Major Exchanges (T)

Threshold (T) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 25th. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for about $0.0237 or 0.00000078 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Threshold has a market capitalization of $237.07 million and approximately $44.80 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Threshold has traded up 29.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004814 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00017192 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00019324 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00013940 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30,440.33 or 1.00034384 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Threshold Profile

T is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,800,386,213.700886 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02493691 USD and is down -7.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 85 active market(s) with $93,854,076.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

