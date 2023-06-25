Threshold (T) One Day Volume Hits $58.32 Million

Threshold (T) traded down 8.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 25th. Threshold has a market capitalization of $240.65 million and approximately $58.32 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Threshold has traded 32.8% higher against the dollar. One Threshold token can currently be bought for about $0.0241 or 0.00000078 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Threshold

Threshold (T) is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,800,386,213.700886 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02493691 USD and is down -7.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 85 active market(s) with $93,854,076.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

